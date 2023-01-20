Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Delightful Mooch

Talking about the highs and lows of gift giving with guest Ashley Robertson.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ashley Robertson, an expert question-asker who facilitates workshops on comprehensive, affirming, medically-accurate sexuality education.

Lavery and Robertson read a letter from someone who is getting fed up with a friend that never offers to pay for anything.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host