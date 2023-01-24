Big Mood, Little Mood

Make Way For Tomorrow

Talking about punishing parents, backstabbing besties, and book club breakups with guest Hugh Ryan.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Hugh Ryan, the author of The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison, which New York Magazine called one of the best books of 2022. His first book, When Brooklyn Was Queer, won a 2020 New York City Book Award.

Lavery and Ryan tackle three letters. First, from someone who is seeking closure from a failed friendship. Another letter writer is trying to understand why their boyfriend is so angry at his family. Finally, someone writes in about their book club which has morphed into a morass of secrets.

