Big Mood, Little Mood

Unfair Will

Talking about monetary blind spots and fading friendships with guest Ask Sky Keen.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ash Sky Keen, a mathematics tutor helping neurodivergent students navigate math education.

Lavery and Keen tackle two letters. First, from someone who wants their parents to recalculate their will to adjust for monetary assistance their sibling already received. A second letter writer is waiting for a friend’s apology, and fearing it will never come.

