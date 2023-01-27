Late Blooming Violet
Talking about sexuality epiphanies with guest Hugh Ryan.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Hugh Ryan, the author of The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison, which New York Magazine called one of the best books of 2022. His first book, When Brooklyn Was Queer, won a 2020 New York City Book Award.
Lavery and Ryan read a letter from someone who recently realized that she is bisexual, and is wondering if she should tell her husband.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis