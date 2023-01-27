Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Late Blooming Violet

Talking about sexuality epiphanies with guest Hugh Ryan.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Hugh Ryan, the author of The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison, which New York Magazine called one of the best books of 2022. His first book, When Brooklyn Was Queer, won a 2020 New York City Book Award.

Lavery and Ryan read a letter from someone who recently realized that she is bisexual, and is wondering if she should tell her husband.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host