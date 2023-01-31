Big Mood, Little Mood

Mask And You Shall Receive

Talking about COVID isolation, reciprocating romance, and musk flavored candy with guest Bay Ryan.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Bay Ryan, a postgraduate ecologist.

Lavery and Ryan tackle two letters. First, from someone who is frustrated by loved ones who don’t take COVID precautions seriously. Another letter writer feels struggles to say any back after his partner says anything romantic. Plus, the latest on daylight saving time.

Production by Phil Surkis

