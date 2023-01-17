Big Mood, Little Mood

A History of Violence?

Talking about abrupt exits and insensitive in-laws with guest Ashley Robertson.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ashley Robertson, an expert question-asker who facilitates workshops on comprehensive, affirming, medically-accurate sexuality education.

Lavery and Robertson take on two letters. First, from someone who now has suspicions that her boyfriend has been violent in past relationships. Another letter writer is tired of being marginalized by his in-laws. Plus a listener comment about December 7th letter titled “Not Microdosing”.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

