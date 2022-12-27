Big Mood In Review
Talking unethical friendships, risky genetics, and when your best friends start dating.
Episode Notes
Daniel M. Lavery revisits a few of the many memorable letters from 2022, including one about someone who’s upset that his friends continue to associate with someone who is considered toxic (with guest Ty Mitchell). Another letter writer wants to have a third child, despite her husband’s concern about passing along a rare genetic condition (with guest Wendy Lee). And finally, a letter from someone whose close friends always start dating each other (with guest Olivia Chairmane)
Production by Phil Surkis