Sharp Right Turn
Talking deradicalization with guest Mollie West Duffy
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Mollie West Duffy, co-author of the Wall Street Journal bestselling book about emotions at work: No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work, and Big Feelings: How To Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay.
Lavery and Duffy read a letter from someone who is concerned for her safely with her family, who has adopted increasingly fundamentalist views.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis