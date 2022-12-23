Big Mood, Little Mood

Sharp Right Turn

Talking deradicalization with guest Mollie West Duffy

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Mollie West Duffy, co-author of the Wall Street Journal bestselling book about emotions at work: No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work, and Big Feelings: How To Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay.

Lavery and Duffy read a letter from someone who is concerned for her safely with her family, who has adopted increasingly fundamentalist views.

Production by Phil Surkis

