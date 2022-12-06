Ultracrepidarian Blues
Talking unfair assumptions, delusional siblings, and Carmen Rita Wong’s memoir, Why Didn’t You Tell Me?
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Carmen Rita Wong, author of the recently published book, Why Didn’t You Tell Me? A Memoir.
Lavery and Wong take on two letters. First, from someone concerned that her brother has been spiraling since going off his meds. Another letter writer is wondering how to extricate herself from her marriage without devastating her spouse. Plus, a deep dive in to Wong’s memoir, Why Didn’t You Tell Me?
Resources for support if you know a family member or friend experiencing delusions.
