Big Mood, Little Mood

Lease On Love

Talking partners who are landlords and how to communicate to your child about transness with children with guest Ethan Casteel.

View Transcript
Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ethan Casteel, a software engineer and transgender man about town in Somerville, MA.

Lavery and Casteel tackle three letters. First, from someone wondering how to talk to her child about transness. Another letter writer is trying to negotiate solo time away from their partner. A third letter is from someone who feels guilty accepting rent from their boyfriend.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host