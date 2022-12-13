Lease On Love
Talking partners who are landlords and how to communicate to your child about transness with children with guest Ethan Casteel.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Ethan Casteel, a software engineer and transgender man about town in Somerville, MA.
Lavery and Casteel tackle three letters. First, from someone wondering how to talk to her child about transness. Another letter writer is trying to negotiate solo time away from their partner. A third letter is from someone who feels guilty accepting rent from their boyfriend.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis