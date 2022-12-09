Identity Crisis
Talking about discovering one’s sexuality with guest Carmen Rita Wong.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Carmen Rita Wong, author of the recently published book, Why Didn’t You Tell Me? A Memoir.
Lavery and Wong read a letter from someone who is unsure of their sexuality, as they’re not interrested in sex, but at the same time, attracted to all genders.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis