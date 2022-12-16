Big Mood, Little Mood

Trans and Confused

Talking about feeling less like yourself in your relationship with guest Ethan Casteel.

Danny Lavery welcomes Ethan Casteel, a software engineer and transgender man about town in Somerville, MA.

Lavery and Casteel read a letter from someone who is in their first adult relationship, but finding that they feel like themself than usual.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

