Big Mood, Little Mood

Resentfully In Love

Talking about falling for a poly person, supporting private friends, and having No Hard Feelings with guest Mollie West Duffy.

Danny Lavery welcomes Mollie West Duffy, co-author of the Wall Street Journal bestselling book about emotions at work: No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work, and Big Feelings: How To Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay.

Lavery and Duffy take on two letters. First, from someone wondering how to support their extremely private friend and maintain boundaries. Another letter writer is monogamous, but has fallen for a polyamorous person.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

