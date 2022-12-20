Resentfully In Love
Talking about falling for a poly person, supporting private friends, and having No Hard Feelings with guest Mollie West Duffy.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Mollie West Duffy, co-author of the Wall Street Journal bestselling book about emotions at work: No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work, and Big Feelings: How To Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay.
Lavery and Duffy take on two letters. First, from someone wondering how to support their extremely private friend and maintain boundaries. Another letter writer is monogamous, but has fallen for a polyamorous person.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com