Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

A Clean Start

Talking depression and dirty laundry with guest Lisa McIntire.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Lisa McIntire, a writer living in San Francisco with her dog, Toby.

Lavery and McIntire read a letter from someone who is trying to figure out how to get the house chores done while their partner is battling depression. Plus, a listener response to the “Dangerous Liaisons” letter from this past July.

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host