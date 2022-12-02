A Clean Start
Talking depression and dirty laundry with guest Lisa McIntire.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Lisa McIntire, a writer living in San Francisco with her dog, Toby.
Lavery and McIntire read a letter from someone who is trying to figure out how to get the house chores done while their partner is battling depression. Plus, a listener response to the “Dangerous Liaisons” letter from this past July.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis