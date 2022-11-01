Life After Scapegoating
Talking scapegoat recovery and enby exhaustion with guest Danielle Moodie.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Danielle Moodie, host of the podcast, Woke AF, where she explores the many facets of what it means to be “woke” in our modern life.
Lavery and Moodie take on three letters. First, from a career counselor who wants to keep their students from exploring particular jobs. Another letter writer was scapegoated by his colleagues, but wants his life back. Finally, a letter writer is looking for advice on how to come out as non-binary to their father.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis