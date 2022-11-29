Damage Was Done
Talking creepy uncles and cis-splaining with guest Lisa McIntire.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Lisa McIntire, a writer living in San Francisco with her dog, Toby.
Lavery and McIntire take on two letters. First, someone who wants to tell her mom that she did protect her enough from her creepy uncle. Another letter writer wants to advocate for their boyfriend’s non-binary child, but doesn’t want to overstep boundaries.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis