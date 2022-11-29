Big Mood, Little Mood

Damage Was Done

Talking creepy uncles and cis-splaining with guest Lisa McIntire.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Lisa McIntire, a writer living in San Francisco with her dog, Toby.

Lavery and McIntire take on two letters. First, someone who wants to tell her mom that she did protect her enough from her creepy uncle. Another letter writer wants to advocate for their boyfriend’s non-binary child, but doesn’t want to overstep boundaries.

Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Host