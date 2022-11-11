Big Mood, Little Mood

Do Unto Deodorant

Talking circular arguments with guest Kat Kinsman.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kat Kinsman, the executive features editor at Food & Wine, author of Hi, Anxiety: Life With a Bad Case of Nerves, and founder of Chefs With Issues, an ever-evolving project that addresses the mental health crisis in the hospitality industry.

Lavery and Kinsman read a letter from someone who wants to stop arguing with their girlfriend about wearing deodorant.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

