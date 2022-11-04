Ghost Bestie
Talking best friend fails with guest Danielle Moodie.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Danielle Moodie, host of the podcast, Woke AF, where she explores the many facets of what it means to be “woke” in our modern life.
Lavery and Moodie read a letter from someone who’s best friend decided to take space right before their wedding.
Production by Phil Surkis