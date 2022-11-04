Big Mood, Little Mood

Ghost Bestie

Talking best friend fails with guest Danielle Moodie.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Danielle Moodie, host of the podcast, Woke AF, where she explores the many facets of what it means to be “woke” in our modern life.

Lavery and Moodie read a letter from someone who’s best friend decided to take space right before their wedding.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

