Big Mood, Little Mood

Avoiding Eeyore

Talking wet blankets with guest Amanda McLoughlin.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Amanda McLoughlin, the CEO of Multitude, an independent podcast collective and production company. She is also the longtime co-host of the podcast, Spirits.

Lavery and McLoughlin read a letter from someone who has a friend who always seems disappointed when she shares positive things.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

