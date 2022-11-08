Big Mood, Little Mood

A Boo with No Clue

Talking dream dashing, tense family ties, and Medieval Times with guest Kat Kinsman.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kat Kinsman, the executive features editor at Food & Wine, author of Hi, Anxiety: Life With a Bad Case of Nerves, and founder of Chefs With Issues, an ever-evolving project that addresses the mental health crisis in the hospitality industry.

Lavery and Kinsman take on two letters. First, someone who believes their partner is wasting their time, studying for a career they are not qualified for. Another letter writer is wondering how to talk to her brother about his sexual assault of her when they were children.

Support for people recovering from sexual abuse:

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) - https://www.rainn.org/

Survivors of Incest Anonymous - https://siawso.org/

Hidden Water - https://hiddenwatercircle.org/

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

