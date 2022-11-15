Return of the Needy Mom
Talking codependent mothers and the search for chosen family with guest Rakesh Satyal.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Rakesh Satyal, the author of the novels Blue Boy and No One Can Pronounce My Name. He is currently an executive editor at the HarperOne Group/HarperCollins.
Lavery and Satyal tackle two letters. First, someone who is trying to create distance with their mother who is thinking about moving next door. Another letter writer is wondering how to cultivate a chosen family.
Production by Phil Surkis