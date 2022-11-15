Big Mood, Little Mood

Return of the Needy Mom

Talking codependent mothers and the search for chosen family with guest Rakesh Satyal.

View Transcript
Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Rakesh Satyal, the author of the novels Blue Boy and No One Can Pronounce My Name. He is currently an executive editor at the HarperOne Group/HarperCollins.

Lavery and Satyal tackle two letters. First, someone who is trying to create distance with their mother who is thinking about moving next door. Another letter writer is wondering how to cultivate a chosen family.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

