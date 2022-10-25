Danny Lavery welcomes Margo Donohue, author of Filmed in Brooklyn, and co-host of the podcasts Book Vs. Movie, Dorking Out, and What a Creep.

Lavery and Donohue tackle two letters. First, someone who can no longer support her sister through her years long, turbulent breakup from her ex. Another letter writer has a feeling that their boyfriend might be trans, and is wondering how to bring it up. Plus, Donohue takes us on a deep dive through her new book, Filmed In Brooklyn, which is the result of over two years of writing, researching, and photographing over 250 films that take place and/or shot in Brooklyn.

Production by Phil Surkis