The Martyr Boiling Point
Talking abandoning friends, getting treated like a crisis hotline, and Talmudic advice with guest Ginna Green.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Ginna Green, a strategist-consultant-movement-builder now helping Jewish (and other) organizations change through her new firm, Uprise. She is also the co-host, along with Lynn Harris, of the Jewish advice podcast, A Bintel Brief.
Lavery and Green tackle two letters. First, someone who is trying to save a friendship with a friend who tends to drive most people away. Another letter writer is trying to hold boundaries with her brother, but is worried that he has no one else to help him. Plus, how A Bintel Brief podcast came to be.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis