Big Mood, Little Mood

The “Are You Gay?” Quiz

Talking Inadvertently discovered Slack channels with guest Ginna Green.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ginna Green, a strategist-consultant-movement-builder now helping Jewish (and other) organizations change through her new firm, Uprise. She is also the co-host, along with Lynn Harris, of the Jewish advice podcast, A Bintel Brief.

Lavery and Green read a letter from someone who accidentally found out that their co-workers started a social media channel to guess their sexual preference.

Production by Phil Surkis

