Big Mood, Little Mood

The Foreign Policy Dating Divide

Talking political deal-breakers with guest Emi Nietfeld.

Danny Lavery welcomes Emi Nietfeld, a writer, software engineer, and author of ACCEPTANCE: A Memoir. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Rumpus, Vice, and other publications.

Lavery and Nietfeld read a letter from someone who is worried that if she brings up a particular political issue with her boyfriend, they may have to break up.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

