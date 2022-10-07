Big Mood, Little Mood

Hugs, Not Shrugs

Talking about bringing hugs back with guest Alyssa Knox.

Danny Lavery welcomes Alyssa Knox, a night-shift ICU nurse.

Lavery and Knox read a letter from someone who is missing their family’s hugs after coming out as a trans man.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

