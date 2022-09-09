Wasn’t Expecting That
Talking new, mind-blowing intimacy with guest Niko Stratis.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Niko Stratis, a freelance culture writer whose work has appeared in outlets like SPIN, Autostraddle and more.
Lavery and Stratis read a letter from someone who was surprised that her husband’s plan to bring an outside person into their bedroom has resulted in her falling in love.
Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis