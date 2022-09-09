Big Mood, Little Mood

Wasn’t Expecting That

Talking new, mind-blowing intimacy with guest Niko Stratis.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Niko Stratis, a freelance culture writer whose work has appeared in outlets like SPIN, Autostraddle and more.

Lavery and Stratis read a letter from someone who was surprised that her husband’s plan to bring an outside person into their bedroom has resulted in her falling in love.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Host