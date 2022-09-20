Parental Paranoia
Talking paranoid moms, befriending stalkers, and Sir Michael Caine’s desk with guest Celeste Ng.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Celeste Ng, the New York Times bestselling author of Everything I Never Told You and Little Fires Everywhere. Her third novel, Our Missing Hearts, will be published in October 2022.
Lavery and Ng tackle two letters. First, someone who is trying to find care for her friend’s paranoid mother. Another letter writer is upset that his friend group has befriended his stalker. Plus, a great deal on Sir Micheal Caine’s desk.
Resources for caring for the elderly
https://www.eldercaredirectory.org/state-resources.htm
https://www.agingcare.com/articles/free-services-for-seniors-or-caregivers-156443.htm
