Big Mood, Little Mood

Parental Paranoia

Talking paranoid moms, befriending stalkers, and Sir Michael Caine’s desk with guest Celeste Ng.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Celeste Ng, the New York Times bestselling author of Everything I Never Told You and Little Fires Everywhere. Her third novel, Our Missing Hearts, will be published in October 2022.

Lavery and Ng tackle two letters. First, someone who is trying to find care for her friend’s paranoid mother. Another letter writer is upset that his friend group has befriended his stalker. Plus, a great deal on Sir Micheal Caine’s desk.

Resources for caring for the elderly

https://www.eldercaredirectory.org/state-resources.htm

https://www.agingcare.com/articles/free-services-for-seniors-or-caregivers-156443.htm

