Big Mood, Little Mood

Clingy Sister Syndrome

Talking needy sisters, delicate break-ups, and a deep dive into guest Kate Beaton’s new graphic memoir, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.

Lavery and Beaton take on two letters. First, someone who wants to break-up with a partner who spent the entire relationship expecting this to happen. Another letter writer wants to set boundaries with her sister after a long period of estrangement. Plus, a deep dive into Beaton’s new graphic memoir, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

