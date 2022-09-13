Clingy Sister Syndrome
Talking needy sisters, delicate break-ups, and a deep dive into guest Kate Beaton’s new graphic memoir, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Beaton, author of the new graphic memoir Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, which recounts the time she spent working and living in Canada’s oil industry man camps.
Lavery and Beaton take on two letters. First, someone who wants to break-up with a partner who spent the entire relationship expecting this to happen. Another letter writer wants to set boundaries with her sister after a long period of estrangement. Plus, a deep dive into Beaton’s new graphic memoir, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.
Production by Phil Surkis