Approved for Breakup
When you want more than a marriage proposal at home at the end of a long workday.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Katie Tastrom, a sex worker and writer whose work focuses on disability justice. Her forthcoming book about prison abolition and disability justice is coming out in late 2023.
Lavery and Tastrom take on two letters. First, someone who received a marriage proposal from her depressed boyfriend. Another letter writer is wondering how to make it up to their friend after accidentally calling them by their deadname, and how to get their own family to start honoring their own chosen name. Plus, a sneak peek at Tastrom’s forthcoming book on abolition and disability justice.
More on transition “traps”:
https://www.thechatner.com/p/let-me-save-you-some-time-a-field
https://www.thechatner.com/p/let-me-save-you-some-time-on-transitioning
https://www.thechatner.com/p/the-stages-of-im-really-trying-to
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis