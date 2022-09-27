When you want more than a marriage proposal at home at the end of a long workday.

Danny Lavery welcomes Katie Tastrom, a sex worker and writer whose work focuses on disability justice. Her forthcoming book about prison abolition and disability justice is coming out in late 2023.

Lavery and Tastrom take on two letters. First, someone who received a marriage proposal from her depressed boyfriend. Another letter writer is wondering how to make it up to their friend after accidentally calling them by their deadname, and how to get their own family to start honoring their own chosen name. Plus, a sneak peek at Tastrom’s forthcoming book on abolition and disability justice.

More on transition “traps”:

https://www.thechatner.com/p/let-me-save-you-some-time-a-field

https://www.thechatner.com/p/let-me-save-you-some-time-on-transitioning

https://www.thechatner.com/p/the-stages-of-im-really-trying-to

Production by Phil Surkis