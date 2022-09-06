Big Mood, Little Mood

Only the Lonely

Talking independent partners, and the limits of parental obligation with guest Niko Stratis.

Danny Lavery welcomes Niko Stratis, a freelance culture writer whose work has appeared in outlets like SPIN, Autostraddle and more.

Lavery and Stratis tackle two letters. First, from someone whose partner’s request for alone time has them feeling single. Another letter asks what is one’s parental obligation if your son commits a violent crime.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

