Big Mood, Little Mood

Fat and Happyish

Talking fearing a favorite aunt with guest Kate Beaton.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Beaton, author of the new graphic memoir Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, which recounts the time she spent working and living in Canada’s oil industry man camps.

Lavery and Beaton read a letter from someone who would like to visit their favorite aunt from childhood, but is afraid the aunt will focus on her weight.

Production by Phil Surkis

