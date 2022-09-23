The Aromantic Dating Game
Talking the meaning of love with guest Celeste Ng.
Danny Lavery welcomes Celeste Ng, the New York Times bestselling author of Everything I Never Told You and Little Fires Everywhere. Her third novel, Our Missing Hearts, will be published in October 2022.
Lavery and Ng read a letter from someone who is pretty certain they’ve never experienced romantic love. They are wondering what that is, and if it’s okay that they don’t know.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.