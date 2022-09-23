Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The Aromantic Dating Game

Talking the meaning of love with guest Celeste Ng.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Celeste Ng, the New York Times bestselling author of Everything I Never Told You and Little Fires Everywhere. Her third novel, Our Missing Hearts, will be published in October 2022.

Lavery and Ng read a letter from someone who is pretty certain they’ve never experienced romantic love. They are wondering what that is, and if it’s okay that they don’t know.

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host