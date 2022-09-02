Big Mood, Little Mood

Screen Time Sanity

Talking overwhelming news feeds with guest Austin Channing Brown.

Danny Lavery welcomes Austin Channing Brown, a media producer and author of the New York Times bestseller I’m Still Here: black dignity in a world made for whiteness.

Lavery and Channing Brown read a letter from someone whose decision to not look at news is also causing a conflict with his wife.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

