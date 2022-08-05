Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Smelly Cat

Talking unpleasant kitty odor with guest Jules Gill-Peterson.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Jules Gill-Peterson, author of Histories of the Transgender Child and a co-host of Outward on Slate.

Lavery and Gill-Peterson read a letter from someone who likes who they’re dating, but not the way their home smells. Plus, a listener update from a recent letter writer about coming out as non-binary to their family.

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host