Danny Lavery welcomes Ty Mitchell, a writer and former gay porn performer based in Brooklyn, New York. He has written for The New Inquiry and Buzzfeed, and you can read his current newsletter, the First Openly Gay Book Club, at firstopenlygay.substack.com.

Lavery and Mitchell tackle two letters. First, from someone who’s upset that his friends continue to associate with someone who is considered toxic. Another letter writer is wondering if he should ask to open up his relationship, or simply break-up. Finally, someone writes in wondering if there is a way around correcting people about their gender.

Production by Phil Surkis.