Big Mood, Little Mood

No Urge To Merge

Talking about slow and steady feelings, and overburdening your partner with guest Jules Gill-Peterson

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Jules Gill-Peterson, author of Histories of the Transgender Child and a co-host of Outward on Slate.

Lavery and Gill-Peterson take on two letters. First, from someone who is feeling pressured to commit to a relationship from their entire friend group. Another letter writer is worried that they are going to drive their partner away by relying on them too much.

