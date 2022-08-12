Big Mood, Little Mood

To Catch A Predator

When an old abusive ex crosses your path with guest Ty Mitchell.

Danny Lavery welcomes Ty Mitchell, a writer and former gay porn performer based in Brooklyn, New York. He has written for The New Inquiry and Buzzfeed, and you can read his current newsletter, the First Openly Gay Book Club, at firstopenlygay.substack.com.

Lavery and Mitchell read a letter from someone who is now working with someone who abused her as a teenager.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

