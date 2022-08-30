College-Aged Cougar
Talking grade age cutoffs and neglectful friends with guest Austin Channing Brown.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Austin Channing Brown, a media producer and author of the New York Times bestseller I’m Still Here: black dignity in a world made for whiteness.
Lavery and Channing Brown take on two letters. First, from someone in college wondering if they should date someone in high school. Another letter writer is wondering how to mend a friendship they didin’t realize they may have been neglecting. Plus, a listener update!
Production by Phil Surkis