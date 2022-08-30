Big Mood, Little Mood

College-Aged Cougar

Talking grade age cutoffs and neglectful friends with guest Austin Channing Brown.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Austin Channing Brown, a media producer and author of the New York Times bestseller I’m Still Here: black dignity in a world made for whiteness.

Lavery and Channing Brown take on two letters. First, from someone in college wondering if they should date someone in high school.  Another letter writer is wondering how to mend a friendship they didin’t realize they may have been neglecting. Plus, a listener update!

Slate Plus members get another episode of Big Mood, Little Mood every Friday: sign up now!

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host