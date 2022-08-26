Big Mood, Little Mood

Birth Name Gone Bad

Talking giving up on Karen with guest Carey O’Donnell

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Carey O’Donnell, a writer and comedian, who also co-hosts Sexy Unique Podcast.

Lavery and O’Donnell read a letter from someone who is uncomfortable that her family refuses to adopt her aunt’s new name.

Production by Phil Surkis

