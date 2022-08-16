Big Mood, Little Mood

Best Friend, Terrible Advice

Talking friends who criticize and confronting past sibling abuse with guest Kate Duffy.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Duffy, a New York based licensed clinical social worker who has worked as a therapist and clinical supervisor in a variety of settings, including shelters, residential group homes, and outpatient clinics.

Lavery and Duffy take on two letters. First, from someone who needs their bestie to stop giving them advice. Another letter writer is wondering how to confront her brother about past childhood sibling abuse. Plus, a listener update!

Production by Phil Surkis

