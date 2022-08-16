Best Friend, Terrible Advice
Talking friends who criticize and confronting past sibling abuse with guest Kate Duffy.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Duffy, a New York based licensed clinical social worker who has worked as a therapist and clinical supervisor in a variety of settings, including shelters, residential group homes, and outpatient clinics.
Lavery and Duffy take on two letters. First, from someone who needs their bestie to stop giving them advice. Another letter writer is wondering how to confront her brother about past childhood sibling abuse. Plus, a listener update!
Production by Phil Surkis