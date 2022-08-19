Big Mood, Little Mood

Piercing the Heart

Talking about distressful piercings with guest Kate Duffy.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Duffy, a New York based licensed clinical social worker who has worked as a therapist and clinical supervisor in a variety of settings, including shelters, residential group homes, and outpatient clinics.

Lavery and Duffy read a letter from someone who is anxious because their partner wants a septum piercing.

Production by Phil Surkis

