Big Mood, Little Mood

 Sadly Dadless

Talking dad’s who avoid your pronouns with guest Noah Zazanis

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Noah Zazanis, an epidemiologist, writer, and prison abolitionist living in Queens, NY. His writing can be found in The New Inquiry, Pluto Press’ Transgender Marxism anthology, and Obstetrics & Gynecology (“The Green Journal”).

Lavery and Zazanis read a letter from someone whose dad refuses to use their new name and pronouns.

Production by Phil Surkis.

