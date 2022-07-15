Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Dangerous Liaisons

Talking potential throupledom with guest Luisa Beck.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Luisa Beck, a writer, reporter, and producer based out of Berlin. She’s the creator and host of the Audible Original Dear Poetry.

Lavery and Beck read a letter from someone who is wondering what to do now that the wife of their workplace fling is showing up at the office.

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host