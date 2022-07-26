Beyond Burnout
Talking about surviving capitalism’s demands, and jokes that aren’t jokes with guest Bridget Todd.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Bridget Todd, the host of the iHeart Radio podcast, There Are No Girls On The Internet, and the founder of Unbossed Creative, a media company that makes podcasts and other digital content to push the needle on social change.
Lavery and Todd tackle two letters. First, from someone who doesn’t know how to live a life beyond working. Another letter writer has a partner who cannot remember when he says hurtful things.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com