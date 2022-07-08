Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

 Not Asexual After All

Talking sexual attraction epiphanies with guest R.O. Kwon.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes R.O. Kwon, the nationally bestselling author of The Incendiaries and the co-editor of Kink.

Lavery and Kwon read a letter from someone who is realizing that they are not asexual, but they don’t know how to tell their boyfriend.

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host