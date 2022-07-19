Retro Rose-Colored Glasses
Talking about reframing courtship and feminist arguments with guest Helen Rosner.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Helen Rosner, a staff writer at the New Yorker, where she covers all things culture, though most of it is about food.
Lavery and Rosner take on two letters. First, from someone who’s upset that their friend is going to college with the goal of finding a husband. Another letter writer is struggling with a new perspective on how her husband courted her.
Production by Phil Surkis