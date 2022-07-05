Big Mood, Little Mood

Friendtervention

Talking off-the-rails friendships, Buddhist swastika symbols, and trans masking with guest R.O. Kwon.

Danny Lavery welcomes R.O. Kwon, the nationally bestselling author of The Incendiaries and the co-editor of Kink.

Lavery and Kwon take on three letters. First, from someone who’s missing a former bestie. Another letter writer is wondering if they should bring her ailing mother Buddist swastika symbols for comfort. Finally, a letter from someone who is wondering if they should stop doing particular thing they do to make cis people more comfortable.

Production by Phil Surkis

