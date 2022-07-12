Too Many Words
Talking loquacious dates, single-target estrangement, and Dear Poetry with guest Luisa Beck.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Luisa Beck, a writer, reporter, and producer based out of Berlin, Germany. She’s the creator and host of the Audible Original Dear Poetry.
Lavery and Beck tackle two letters. First, from someone who’s attracted to someone, except when they tell stories. Another letter writer is wondering how to become estranged from one single relative. Plus, behind the scenes of Beck’s podcast, Dear Poetry.
Production by Phil Surkis