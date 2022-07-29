Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The Big Move

Talking about a parental escape route with guest Bridget Todd.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Bridget Todd, the host of the iHeart Radio podcast, There Are No Girls On The Internet, and the founder of Unbossed Creative, a media company that makes podcasts and other digital content to push the needle on social change.

Lavery and Todd read a letter from someone who cannot wait to leave home, but isn’t sure how to do it. Plus, a letter writer update from “Motherhood or Transition”.

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host