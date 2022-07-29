The Big Move
Talking about a parental escape route with guest Bridget Todd.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Bridget Todd, the host of the iHeart Radio podcast, There Are No Girls On The Internet, and the founder of Unbossed Creative, a media company that makes podcasts and other digital content to push the needle on social change.
Lavery and Todd read a letter from someone who cannot wait to leave home, but isn’t sure how to do it. Plus, a letter writer update from “Motherhood or Transition”.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis